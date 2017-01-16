Suspected murder-suicide near Caserta (2)

Caserta, January 16 - Carabinieri police in the town of Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta on Monday said the bodies of a married couple who died from gunshot wounds were discovered at their home in an apparent murder-suicide. Teresa Cotugno, 50, was found dead in her bed with a gunshot wound to her head while the body of her husband Franco Sorbo, 48, a former security guard who was now employed as a workman, was near the bed, police said. He also died of a gunshot wound and a gun was found near the man's feet. The couple's 20-year-old daughter discovered the bodies after she called firefighters because she was unable to get into the family home as the front door had been locked from the inside. The couple also had a younger son who does not live at home anymore as he serves in the military. The couple reportedly fought often and witnesses told investigators the man had threatened to kill his wife after she had expressed the intention of leaving him.