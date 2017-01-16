Italian pair arrested in Thailand to return to Italy (2)

Bolzano

Bolzano, January 16 - Two Italian tourists aged 18 and 20 who were arrested last week in Thailand for offending the Thai flag will be back in Italy on Wednesday, Italian Senator Karl Zeller said Monday, citing Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova. The pair, Tobias Gamper and Ian Gerstgrasser, from the northern Alto Adige region, will be transferred to Bangkok on Monday and board a flight for Italy Tuesday, Zeller said. They were arrested last Monday in Krabi, southern Thailand, for pulling down several national flags from the awnings of some shops in Krabi and throwing them to the ground. The Italians apologized for their actions and said they were drunk after spending all night in a pub.

