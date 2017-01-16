Govt in contact with EC to avoid procedure - sources

Brussels
16/01/2017
Brussels, January 16 - Economy ministry sources said Monday that a letter from the European Commission demanding budget corrections "has not yet arrived". The sources added that in recent days there has been "contact with the Commission to evaluate the opportune steps to avoid the opening of an infringement procedure and, at the same time, prevent the risk of restrictive budget interventions compromising the return to growth of the Italian economy, which started in 2014 but is still weak".
