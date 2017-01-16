EC to send Italy letter demanding budget moves (2)

Brussels, January 16 - The European Commission on Monday will send a letter to Italy asking for the government to undertake precise commitments to correct its accounts by February 1, the date of the publication of new economic forecasts, sources said. Confirming reports by La Repubblica, the sources said Italy will be asked to reduce a 'gap' in its structural deficit by 0.2% of GDP, therefore less that the 0.3% highlighted in the Commission's opinion in Italy's 2017 budget in December. Economy ministry sources said Monday that a letter from the European Commission demanding budget corrections "has not yet arrived". The sources added that in recent days there has been "contact with the Commission to evaluate the opportune steps to avoid the opening of an infringement procedure and, at the same time, prevent the risk of restrictive budget interventions compromising the return to growth of the Italian economy, which started in 2014 but is still weak".