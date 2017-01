Suspected murder-suicide near Caserta

Caserta, January 16 - Carabinieri police in the town of Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta on Monday said the bodies of a married couple who died from gunshot wounds were discovered at their home in an apparent murder-suicide. Teresa Cotugno, 50, was found dead in her bed with a gunshot wound to her head while the body of her husband Franco Sorbo, 48, a former security guard who was now employed as a workman, was near the bed, police said.