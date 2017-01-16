Cold, snow continue to grip Italy

Rome, January 16 - Snow and subfreezing temperatures continued to grip Italy on Monday. Snow has also been forecast across southern and central Italy, including in central areas affected by devastating quakes last year, mainly in the Marche and Umbria regions, according to civil protection authorities. A homeless man on Monday was found dead in Rome, a death linked to the extreme cold, and the Red Cross has urged local authorities to find accommodation for the homeless. Meanwhile, snow was reported in Sardinia, Abruzzo and the southern regions of Molise and Campania, where Mount Vesuvius in Naples was covered in snow and a number of schools were closed due to the snow across the region. Gale winds were also forecast in the central regions of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna as well as in Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto in the north, where heavy snowfalls have been reported across the Alps. Record cold weather has been registered in Alto Adige where meteorologist Dieter Peterlin tweeted Monday that temperatures were as low as 20 degrees below zero in popular ski resorts in Val Pusteria. Peterlin said the night between Sunday and Monday was the coldest in seven years.