ISTAT confirms Italy in deflation in 2016 (2)

Rome, January 2016 - National statistics bureau ISTAT on Monday said Italy endured deflation in 2016 for the first time in 57 years, with the consumer price index falling on average 0.1% over the year. "It hasn't happened since 1959 when prices fell by 0.4%", the statistics agency said, confirming a preliminary estimate released earlier this month. ISTAT also confirmed that the inflation rate registered a yearly rise of 0.5% in December, the highest since May 2014. The monthly rise was 0.4%, the statistics agency said.