Husband confesses to murdering wife in Milan

Milan, January 16 - Luigi Messina, 53, has confessed to murdering his wife Sunday in Milan, investigators said Monday. Police said Messina at around 4:00 am Monday admitted to killing his wife after lengthy questioning during which many contradictions had emerged from his version of events. Rosanna Belvisi, 50, on Sunday afternoon was found dead with her throat slashed at the couple's Milan apartment, in Via Coronelli, in the city's Lorenteggio district.