Luxottica and Essilor merge to create eyewear giant (2)

Milan, January 16 - Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor on Monday announced they have agreed on a 50-billion-euro merger deal to create an eyewear giant with over 140,000 employees and sales in some 150 countries. Luxottica, the world's leading spectacles maker, and Essilor, the top manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses, would have jointly reported net earnings of over 15 billion euros, based on 2015 annual results posted by the two companies, and a net combined operating profit EBITDA of about 3.5 billion euros. The companies said the merger, one of Europe's largest cross-border deals, should bring medium-term annual revenue benefits and cost cuts of between 400 and 600 million euros. Following the operation, Italian holding company Delfin - which is Luxottica's main shareholder and will also be the top shareholder of the new entity - will hold a stake of 31% to 38% in the new company. Delfin is owned by Luxottica's founder and executive chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio. Luxottica shares soared 14% to 56.55 euros in mid-morning trading in Milan after the merger was announced. In Paris, shares in the French group went up 16.4.5% to 118.9 euros. The merged group will be reportedly listed in Paris.