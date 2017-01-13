Man badly hurt after being set alight by mother

Pescara

75-year-old woman in Pescara jail accused of attempted homicide

Pescara, January 13 - A 75-year-old woman is in prison in Pescara and faces charges of attempted homicide for allegedly setting her 51-year-old son on fire after he came home drunk on Thursday. The woman allegedly poured alcohol over the man and set him alight after hitting him with a a stick during the latest in a series of arguments. The man suffered serious burns and is set to be scarred for life.

