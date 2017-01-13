Man badly hurt after being set alight by mother

Pescara
13/01/2017
Pescara, January 13 - A 75-year-old woman is in prison in Pescara and faces charges of attempted homicide for allegedly setting her 51-year-old son on fire after he came home drunk on Thursday. The woman allegedly poured alcohol over the man and set him alight after hitting him with a a stick during the latest in a series of arguments. The man suffered serious burns and is set to be scarred for life.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online