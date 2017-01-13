Son, friend face judge over ax murder of couple

Rome, January 13 - Judges in Bologna's juvenile court on Friday reserved their decision in an initial hearing to confirm custody of a 16-year-old and 17-year-old who both confessed to the killing of the younger teen's mother and father with an ax on Monday night. The prosecutor requested custody in detention for both of the teens currently being held in a juvenile detention pre-admission centre for the murder of Salvatore Vincelli, 59, and his wife, Nunzia Di Gianni, 45, who were killed in their home in Pontelangorino, in the province of Ferrara on Italy's northeast coast. "We're waiting to see what's going to happen," said the 17-year-old's defence attorney Lorenzo Alberti. "The boy is in shock, he's beginning to realize what has happened," Alberti said. Police said the 17-year-old carried out the killing for the 16-year-old, who offered him 1,000 euros to kill his parents, and gave him 80 euros in advance. The 17-year-old's parents met briefly with him at the juvenile court. "He made a mistake, he feels remorse," the parents said. "We won't abandon him".