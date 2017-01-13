Rome

Fendi brings Penone sculpture and show to Rome

'Leaves of Stone' at flagship and survey exhibition in EUR

Fendi brings Penone sculpture and show to Rome

Rome, January 13 - Fendi is paying tribute to Rome by installing a sculpture by Italian artist Giuseppe Penone at its flagship store in the spring and by hosting a survey of the artist's work at its exhibition space in the Palace of Italian Civilization in the city's southern EUR district starting this month. The sculpture consists of two intertwined bronze trees measuring 18 and nine metres tall, holding an 11-tonne sculpted block of marble five metres off the ground. Fendi president and CEO Pietro Beccari said his company is "very proud to donate this beautiful work of art by Giuseppe Penone to Rome, its residents and the millions of tourists that come to visit the Eternal City". "Leaves of Stone expresses the deep bond with Rome and the importance of this bond in the history of Fendi," Beccari said. "Penone is an Italian artist of international fame with whom we share the passion for creation, for know-how, and for the dialogue between tradition and modernity, cardinal Fendi values," he said. The survey exhibition, titled "Matrice" (Matrix), will be free and open to the public from January 27-July 16. It will include 18 works spanning the 1970s to today, many of which have never been publicly shown in Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Malore per Ylenia all'ospedale

Malore per Ylenia all'ospedale e lite con infermiere

Giallo a Messina, scompare 15enne

Giallo a Messina, scompare 15enne

Freddo, il sindaco chiude 15 scuole e poi ne aggiunge altre

Freddo, il sindaco chiude 15 scuole e poi ne aggiunge altre

Ylenia, ecco la ricostruzione del Gip

Ylenia, la ricostruzione del Gip

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rapina a Messinainsaldo

Rapina a Messinsaldo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive