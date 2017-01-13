Rome

++ Lorenzin says vaccines free with new plan ++

No need to pay ticket

Rome, January 13 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin told ANSA on Friday that the number of vaccinations that people can have for free will increase as part of a new government plan. At the moment, payment of a ticket to contribute to the cost of a vaccine is required in some cases. "Vaccines will be free for everyone, without payment of a ticket, with the new national vaccines plan, linked to the new essential assistance level (LEA) system, because vaccines should not be considered treatment but collective prevention," she said.

