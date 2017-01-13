Rome

38 schools closed in Messina after heating fails

Rome Mayor Raggi promises no more cold classrooms

38 schools closed in Messina after heating fails

Rome, January 13 - The Sicilian city of Messina on Friday closed down 38 schools after many pupils had to study in cold classrooms in recent days because of faulty heating. Messina Mayor Renato Accorinti said only 11 of those school actually needed to be closed, but many others were shut too because of a mix-up. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, meanwhile, pledged that the capital will not have cold classrooms next year after similar problems there. "We are certain that this problem, which hit 60 schools out of 1,100, will not be repeated next year," she said. The recently wave of Artic-like weather is expected to give a brief truce on Saturday before temperatures drop sharply again.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Malore per Ylenia all'ospedale

Malore per Ylenia all'ospedale e lite con infermiere

Giallo a Messina, scompare 15enne

Giallo a Messina, scompare 15enne

Freddo, il sindaco chiude 15 scuole e poi ne aggiunge altre

Freddo, il sindaco chiude 15 scuole e poi ne aggiunge altre

Ylenia, ecco la ricostruzione del Gip

Ylenia, la ricostruzione del Gip

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rapina a Messinainsaldo

Rapina a Messinsaldo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive