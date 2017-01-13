38 schools closed in Messina after heating fails

Rome, January 13 - The Sicilian city of Messina on Friday closed down 38 schools after many pupils had to study in cold classrooms in recent days because of faulty heating. Messina Mayor Renato Accorinti said only 11 of those school actually needed to be closed, but many others were shut too because of a mix-up. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, meanwhile, pledged that the capital will not have cold classrooms next year after similar problems there. "We are certain that this problem, which hit 60 schools out of 1,100, will not be repeated next year," she said. The recently wave of Artic-like weather is expected to give a brief truce on Saturday before temperatures drop sharply again.