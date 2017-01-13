Soccer: Galliani hails brave, young Milan after Cup win

Milan, January 13 - AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani on Friday hailed Vincenzo Montella's young side after they came from behind to beat Torino 2-1 in the Italian Cup on Thursday. The spirited win, secured with second-half goals by Juraj Kucka and Giacomo Bonaventura, sets up a meeting with holders Juventus in the quarter-finals. "We are reaping the fruit of the policy decided on by me and (owner Silvio) Berlusconi to bank on young Italians," said Galliani. "(The teams in) the Italian championship can no longer buy the great stars of world football. "I read the reports sent by my friend Florentino Perez - three enormous volumes with the 2015 and 2016 balance sheets of Real Madrid. "You cannot compete with them in terms of players".