Community of Sant'Egidio opens Rome church to homeless

Vatican City
13/01/2017
Vatican City, January 13 - The Community of Sant'Egidio has opened Rome's San Calisto church at night to allow about 30 homeless people to sleep there during the recent extreme cold weather gripping the city, said the Vatican's Office of Papal Charities on Friday. The site is extraterroritorial Vatican property within the city of Rome. The church, a rectory of nearby Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere managed by the charitable organisation, began hosting the homeless last Saturday, providing beds, blankets, and restrooms.
