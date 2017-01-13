Homeless woman dies in trailer in Rome, cold blamed

Rome, January 13 - A 53-year-old Roman woman was found dead late on Thursday in an abandoned caravan she was using for shelter in Rome's Tor Marancia district, sources said on Friday. There were no signs of violence on the woman's body and the current wave of cold weather may have been a key factor in the loss of life, although she is thought to have had health problems. The alarm was raised by a volunteer from NGO who had gone to visit the woman to bring her food.