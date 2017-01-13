Cry of young migrants 'rises up to God' pope says

Vatican City, January 13 - The cry of young people who are forced to abandon their homeland due to "the abuse of power, injustice and war ... rises up to God", Pope Francis said on Friday in a letter to young people published ahead of the synod of bishops on youth in October 2018. "Many young people are subjected to the blackmail of violence and made to flee their country of birth," the pope continued. For them, a new land should be "a more just and fraternal society that you desire deeply and want to build as far as the peripheries of the world," he added.