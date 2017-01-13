Snow, rain and strong winds pummel Italy

Rome, January 13 - Snow, rain and wind pummelled much of Italy on Thursday as more bad weather swept across the country. A passenger ferry broke its moorings in the Tuscan port of Livorno due to strong winds, which also caused a merchant vessel ran aground off the nearby coast. Snow was reported across much of northern Italy, including in some lowland areas, and there were problems in Lombardy, and particularly in the regional capital Milan, due to ice. In Venice water levels topped the 1 m mark for the first time in 2017, reaching a maximum of 103 cm at 10:40 local time. Ice caused a number of road accidents in Modena and the surrounding area. In Molise farmers'association Coldiretti reported a fall in milk production of between 15% and 50%. The bad weather was also said to have killed animals and destroyed vegetable crops in the region, while 15 barns were damaged under the weight of the snow. Hydrofoil links between Naples and the islands of Ischia and Procida were suspended due to high winds. The Puglia water distribution company Acquedotto Pugliese sent water tankers to towns in the province of Foggia to meet demand caused by frozen and burst pipes.