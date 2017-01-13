EC says FCA news from US is 'worrying'

Brussels, January 13 - European Commission spokesperson Lucia Caudet said Friday that news the United States Environmental Protection Agency had accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) of breaching diesel-emission regulations is "worrying". Caudet said Brussels was "in constant contact with the American authorities" who "yesterday" informed the EU executive that they had received "insufficient information" on emissions checks. She said that the Commission was "working with the EPA, the national authorities and FCA to verify the potential implications for vehicles in the EU".