Tobruk 'against Italian embassy reopening' in Tripoli

13/01/2017
(ANSAmed) - Rome, January 13 - The reopening of the Italian embassy in Tripoli is a "new occupation", local media reported the foreign ministry of the interim government in Tobruk as saying on Friday. The Libya Observer reports that the authorities headed by Abdullah Al-Thanni sent a "very urgent" diplomatic note to all Libyan embassies and consulates abroad to inform them about what it called "the military return of the Italian embassy to the capital".
