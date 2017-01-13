Tobruk 'against Italian embassy reopening' in Tripoli

Diplomatic note blasts 'new occupation'

Tobruk 'against Italian embassy reopening' in Tripoli

(ANSAmed) - Rome, January 13 - The reopening of the Italian embassy in Tripoli is a "new occupation", local media reported the foreign ministry of the interim government in Tobruk as saying on Friday. The Libya Observer reports that the authorities headed by Abdullah Al-Thanni sent a "very urgent" diplomatic note to all Libyan embassies and consulates abroad to inform them about what it called "the military return of the Italian embassy to the capital".

