FCA stock rises after emissions-case shock (2)

Milan, January 13 - Shares in Fiat Chrsyler Automobiles (FCA) rose 7.4% in early trading on the Milan stock exchange on Friday after diving 16% the day before amid accusations of breaking US diesel-emission rules. Some of the gains were subsequently lost, but the share price was still 3.4% up after almost three hours of trading. The Italian-American company closed down 10.23% on Wall Street on Thursday over fears of a new 'Dieselgate' case following the storm to hit Volkswagen. FCA has denied any wrongdoing. European Commission spokesperson Lucia Caudet said Friday that news the United States Environmental Protection Agency had accused FCA of breaching diesel-emission regulations is "worrying". Caudet said Brussels was "in constant contact with the American authorities" who "yesterday" informed the EU executive that they had received "insufficient information" on emissions checks. She said that the Commission was "working with the EPA, the national authorities and FCA to verify the potential implications for vehicles in the EU".

