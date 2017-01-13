Gentiloni moves dept, should leave hospital Saturday

Rome

Rome, January 13 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni is likely to leave Rome's Gemelli hospital on Saturday after having a stent fitted this week to unblock a coronary artery, sources said Friday. The premier is well and was moved from intensive care to another department early on Friday, the sources said. Gentiloni felt ill on his flight back to Rome from Paris Tuesday evening and was taken to the Gemelli where he had an angioplasty. Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi visited Gentiloni in hospital on Friday to discuss the issues on the agenda of the next cabinet meeting, which has not yet been called but is likely to take place Saturday, sources said. Gentiloni's presence at the cabinet meeting is not being excluded.

