'Make cry for better world heard,' pope tells youth (2)

Vatican City, January 13 - Young people's generosity and desire for change are an important element in building a better world, Pope Francis has said. "A better world can also be built thanks to you, your desire for change and generosity," the pope wrote in a letter to young people that accompanies the preparatory document for the synod of bishops focusing on youth, which is scheduled for October 2018. "Don't be afraid" to make "brave choices" and "don't hesitate when your conscience tells you to take risks", he continued. Francis also reiterated the Church's desire to "listen" to young people. "Make your cry heard," he wrote.