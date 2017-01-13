Two injured in ambush in central Naples

Naples
13/01/2017
Naples, January 13 - Two people were wounded in an ambush in Naples city centre on Thursday night, sources said on Friday. Two men aged 40 and 21 were shot in the legs by a masked gunman while they were with friends outside a pub in via Carrozzieri in the historic Decumani area. Both men sustained multiple injuries and were given a prognosis of 30 days. Police are investigating.
