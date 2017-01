Italian debt up to 2.229 trillion in Nov–Bank of Italy

Rome, January 13 - Italy's public debt rose in November by 5.6 billion euros over the previous month to a total of 2.2294 trillion euros, the Bank of Italy said on Friday. The public debt also rose in October. Tax revenue in November stood at 33.8 billion euros, compared to 34.6 billion euros in November 2015, according to central bank figures. Overall tax revenue in the first 11 months of the year totalled 368.4 billion euros, up 4.3% over the same period the year before.