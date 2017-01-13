Milan

FCA stock rises in early trading in Milan

Shares fell 16% on Thursday over 'Dieselgate' claims

FCA stock rises in early trading in Milan

Milan, January 13 - Shares in Fiat Chrsyler Automobiles (FCA) rose 7.4% in early trading on the Milan stock exchange on Friday after diving 16% the day before amid accusations of breaking US diesel-emission rules. Some of the gains were subsequently lost, but the share price was still 3.6% up after almost two hoots of trading. The Italian-American company closed down 10.23% on Wall Street on Thursday over fears of a new 'Dieselgate' case. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Giallo a Messina, scompare 15enne

Giallo a Messina, scompare 15enne

Freddo, il sindaco chiude 15 scuole e poi ne aggiunge altre

Freddo, il sindaco chiude 15 scuole e poi ne aggiunge altre

Malore per Ylenia all'ospedale

Malore per Ylenia all'ospedale e lite con infermiere

Ylenia, ecco la ricostruzione del Gip

Ylenia, la ricostruzione del Gip

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rapina a Messinainsaldo

Rapina a Messinsaldo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive