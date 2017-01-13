FCA stock rises in early trading in Milan

Milan, January 13 - Shares in Fiat Chrsyler Automobiles (FCA) rose 7.4% in early trading on the Milan stock exchange on Friday after diving 16% the day before amid accusations of breaking US diesel-emission rules. Some of the gains were subsequently lost, but the share price was still 3.6% up after almost two hoots of trading. The Italian-American company closed down 10.23% on Wall Street on Thursday over fears of a new 'Dieselgate' case. The company has denied any wrongdoing.