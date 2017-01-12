Woman found dead in Milan home with head wound (2)

Milan
12/01/2017
Milan, January 12 - A 55-year-old woman was found dead with a head wound in her Milan home in Via Bagarotti Thursday. Police were called by a neighbour who smelt gas coming from the apartment. The fourth-floor flat's door was open, sources said. The body was lying on the bed and there was a lot of blood in the apartment, they said. Paramedics called police after turning off the gas.
