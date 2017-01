Ex-Milan mayor to pay 590,000 euros for 2007 consultancies

Milan, January 12 - The former mayor of Milan Letizia Moratti, her executive and several former city managers were on Thursday ordered to pay out a total of over 1 million euros in damage to the treasury in relation to so-called "golden" consultancies in 2007. The central Audit Court ordered the education minister in the 2001-2006 Berlusconi government and Milan mayor from 2006 until 2011 to pay out more than 591,000 euros in relation to 11 external managerial contracts given to non-graduates for a total of almost 1.9 million euros, and allegedly excessive salaries paid to several press officers. The ruling is definitive.