Woman, 98, dies in Milan building fire (2)

Milan, January 12 - A 98-year-old woman, incapacitated and confined to bed, died in a fire that broke out in a Milan apartment block Thursday. Chiara C. turned 98 on January 9. Condo members told firefighters she was in the flat but flames prevented then from reaching her in time. Many people have gathered outside the building in Via Monteverdi, where smoke is continuing to billow out of the woman's window. Stability checks are ongoing to see if the occupants of other flats can return home.