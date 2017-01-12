Milan

Woman, 98, dies in Milan building fire (2)

Confined to bed

Woman, 98, dies in Milan building fire (2)

Milan, January 12 - A 98-year-old woman, incapacitated and confined to bed, died in a fire that broke out in a Milan apartment block Thursday. Chiara C. turned 98 on January 9. Condo members told firefighters she was in the flat but flames prevented then from reaching her in time. Many people have gathered outside the building in Via Monteverdi, where smoke is continuing to billow out of the woman's window. Stability checks are ongoing to see if the occupants of other flats can return home.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Arresto Mantineo, il video della questura

Arresto Mantineo, il video della questura

Freddo, il sindaco chiude 15 scuole

Freddo, il sindaco chiude 15 scuole

Previsti altri 10 giorni di freddo e neve

Previsti altri 10 giorni di freddo e neve

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive