Carabiniere cited in cyber-espionage case (2)

Mason wanted to find out if brother and sister probed

Rome, January 12 - A deputy brigadier in the Carabinieri police has been cited in the case of Giulio and Francesca Occhionero, two suspected cyber spies arrested Monday, judicial sources said Thursday. The officer allegedly ordered access to a police investigations system to see if the brother and sister were being probed, at the request of one of Giulio Occhionero's fellow freemasons. The Carabiniere will be placed under investigation for illicit access to the computer system and also risks a charge of aiding and abetting if it emerges that the intrusion was aimed at helping someone under investigation. The freemason may also be placed under investigation. The siblings allegedly tried to snoop on ex-premiers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi,, and other top figures.

