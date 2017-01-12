'We are very worried' about Alitalia, union leader says

Rome, January 12 - The leader of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL, Susanna Camusso, on Thursday said she was "very concerned" about the situation at Alitalia after Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said the struggling airline has been badly managed. Camusso said the company had "certain responsibility" and so did the government "for the way it has acted". There is also "never an industrial plan", she added. The union leader said she was not "allergic" to the idea of nationalising Alitalia, adding however that "a state company needs to be in good health" and that it would still need an industrial plan. Earlier on Thursday Alitalia Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said the airline would have a "strong and courageous" business plan in three weeks. His statement came after the government asked Alitalia to present a "detailed business plan shared by shareholders, banks and creditor financial institutions in the next few weeks". The request came after unions reported in December that the former flag carrier may be planning to cut at least 1,500 jobs. CEO Cramer Ball denied this claim. Alitalia was rescued after Etihad Airways of the UAE bought a 49% stake in a deal reached in 2014. The company has continued to make losses since though.