NATO threatens EU, discuss Italy membership - M5S

'Hostage of strategy of tension with Russia'

NATO threatens EU, discuss Italy membership - M5S (2)

Rome, January 12 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday tabled a bill calling for Italy's NATO membership to be "put to the judgement of the Italians". M5S MP Manlio Di Stefano said on leader Beppe Grillo's blog that "NATO is playing with out lives. The M5S has always opposed this dirty strategy of tension (with Russia)." He said "our territory, our bases, our soldiers cannot be hostages to power games and the mood of the current American president". H said US strategies could be dangerous for "the whole of Europe". The M5S, Italy's second-largest political party, has also called for a referendum on Italy's membership of the eurozone.

