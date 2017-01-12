Gentiloni likely home this week (2)

Rome, January 12 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni is likely to be home by the end of the week after having a stent fitted to unblock a coronary artery, a bulletin from Rome's Gemelli Hospital said Thursday. The hospital confirmed "excellent" post-op progress, "excellent cardiac function and the stability of blood-pressure values," according to heart department chief Prof. Filippo Crea. Gentiloni felt ill on his flight back to Rome from Paris Tuesday evening and was taken to the Gemelli where he had an angioplasty.