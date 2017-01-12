FCA broke diesel emission rules, faces EPA sanctions (2)

New York, January 12 - The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday notified Fiat Chrsyler Automobiles (FCA) that it had broken the Clear Air Act over emissions from around 140,000 vehicles, the EPA announced, stressing that FCA may face civil sanctions. The vehicles mounted with software that allegedly allowed above-limit diesel emissions are Grand Cherokee and Dodge Ram, the EPA said. FCA shares dived 15% on the news and were suspended from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.