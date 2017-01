Prosecutors ask 11-yr sentence for Verdini (2)

Florence, January 12 - Florence proseecutors on Thursday asked a court to sentence centre-right ALA leader Denis Verdini to 11 years in jail over the allegedly fraudulent bankruptcy of the Credito Cooperativo Fiorentino (CCF) bank and for allegedly defrauding the State of media contributions. Verdini is a former close aide of centre-right three-time premier Silvio Berlusconi who has recently moved to support Italy's centre-left-led government.