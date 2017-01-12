Roma

Mustier says positive response on UniCredit hike (2)

Will meet other investors in coming weeks

Mustier says positive response on UniCredit hike (2)

Roma, January 12 - UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier said Thursday "we have had a positive initial feedback" on a 13-billion-euro capital hike "and we will meet many other investors in many countries in the next few weeks". Speaking after shareholders overwhelmingly approved the hike, Mustier said "we are fully confident". Mustier added "we'll have to work hard". The capital hike for Italy's second-biggest bank was approved earlier Thursday by 99.6% of shareholders representing over 52% of the share capital, in a long-awaited move to shore up the bank's finances.

