Naples

Man who shot ex and partner killed 1st wife 15 yrs ago (2)

Giuseppe Antonucci, 54, from Naples

Naples, January 12 - Giuseppe Antonucci, the 54-year-old Naples man who shot and wounded his ex-wife and her new partner on Thursday, killed his first wife around 15 years ago, sources said. Antonucci had a daughter, who is now over 30, with his first wife, Loredana Esposito, whom he killed on January 25, 1991. He had two other daughters with the woman he shot Thursday. The girls are now 10 and 12. After being sentenced to 20 years in jail in February 1993, he was released in 2003 after spending 10 years between a psychiatric ward and prison. He had, in fact, been judged mentally "semi-infirm".

