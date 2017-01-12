63-year-old arrested for child sexual abuse

Alessandria
12/01/2017
Alessandria, January 12 - Carabinieri police on Thursday arrested a man aged 63 for child sex abuse and possession of child pornography. The man, an unemployed youth soccer coach, was apprehended after he was recognised by a victim of 29 years previously as he was leaving a bar with a boy. Investigators subsequently found him at home with a victim. The man was in the bathroom wearing only a T-shirt, while the boy was in another room watch children's television. Photos and videos, children's clothes and letters which he allegedly made his victims write were confiscated.
