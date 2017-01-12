Rome

Woman arrested for trying to kill daughter, 3 (2)

Girl was in Rome hospital

Woman arrested for trying to kill daughter, 3 (2)

Rome, January 12 - A 30-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of trying to kill her three-year-old daughter in Rome's Bambino Gesù Hospital by giving her sedatives which caused two cardio-respiratory arrests, sources said. The woman, who lives in Naples, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The girl was saved by the prompt intervention of hospital staff in two separate incidents in December. The woman was reportedly trying to get her husband's attention, sources said, after recent tension.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Arresto Mantineo, il video della questura

Arresto Mantineo, il video della questura

Previsti altri 10 giorni di freddo e neve

Previsti altri 10 giorni di freddo e neve

Eccolo, mentre paga un euro di benzina

Eccolo, mentre paga
un euro di benzina

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive