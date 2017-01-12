Woman arrested for trying to kill daughter, 3 (2)

Rome, January 12 - A 30-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of trying to kill her three-year-old daughter in Rome's Bambino Gesù Hospital by giving her sedatives which caused two cardio-respiratory arrests, sources said. The woman, who lives in Naples, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The girl was saved by the prompt intervention of hospital staff in two separate incidents in December. The woman was reportedly trying to get her husband's attention, sources said, after recent tension.