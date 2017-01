Puglia mafia clan busted

Bari, January 12 - Police on Thursday busted a Puglia mafia clan and seized a haul of military-style weapons. Over 200 officers fanned out in the area between Bari and Altamura to make 17 arrests including a Carabiniere who was placed under house arrest. The Puglia mafia, the United Holy Crown (Sacra Corona Unita, SCU), is Italy's fourth mafia after Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra and Campania's Camorra.