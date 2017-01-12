Distinguish unlucky from improper in black list-Padoan (2)

Rome, January 12 - "Unfortunate" conduct should be distinguished from "improper" one in drawing up any black list of holders of bad loans who have led to crises of banks like Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday. "I think transparency is important...but you have to make a wider argument on how to identify conduct," he told parliament. The Italian Banking Association and others have proposed drawing up a black list of investors whose non-performing loans have forced several banks including, most notably, MPS close to the wall.