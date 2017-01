'Perplexed' by ECB on MPS but excellent ties - Padoan (2)

Rome, January 12 - "Everyone, including the markets" was "perplexed" by the European Central Bank's recent estimation that 8.8 billion euros and not the government's planned five billion were needed for Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) but ties with European institutions remain "excellent," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday. He said "I simply said the communications policy could be improved," Padoan told parliament in briefing it on the government's 20-billion-euro 'save-savings' decree.