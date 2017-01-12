Teen who killed parents 'sorry' (3)

Bologna, A 16-year-old boy who allegedly killed his mother Nunzia Di Gianni and father-in-law Salvatore Vincelli is "sorry and distraught", his court-appointed lawyer said Thursday. "I don't know how the investigators are thinking but for me he's someone who really needs a hand," said the lawyer, Gloria Bacca. The 16-year-old on Wednesday confessed to murdering his parents with a pickaxe together with a friend, aged 17, investigators in the town of Comacchio, near Ferrara, said. The pair confessed after being questioned overnight by police. The teens face aggravated murder charges because they allegedly planned to kill the couple at the family home in the town of Pontelangorino, Ferrara State attorney Giuseppe Tittaferrante said. Ferrara's Prosecutor Bruno Chechi said the motive was still unclear, adding that so far an ''economic'' cause behind the murder has been ruled out. The relationship between the parents and their son was reportedly very tense because of the teen's bad grades in school. Salvatore Vincelli, 59, and Nunzia Di Gianni, 45, who owned the restaurant La Greppia di San Giuseppe in Comacchio, were killed on Tuesday at the family home. They were found with head wounds and wrapped in plastic bags.