'Positive moment' for Alitalia - Montezemolo (2)

Rome, January 12 - An "important" meeting with the government marks "an extremely positive moment" for Alitalia despite Industry Minister Carlo Calenda's statement that the airline has been badly managed, President Luca de Montezemolo said Thursday. Stressing that it was a "constructive phase", he said management was open to talks with unions, saying "we are in the same boat". It was too early to say how many lay-offs there would be under a new business plan. "We'll have to talk to the unions on the basis of the business plan," he said. The struggling Italian flag-carrier is set for painful restructuring under the upcoming business plan, to be agreed with shareholder Etihad Airways.