Rome

'Positive moment' for Alitalia - Montezemolo (2)

Constructive talks on business plan

'Positive moment' for Alitalia - Montezemolo (2)

Rome, January 12 - An "important" meeting with the government marks "an extremely positive moment" for Alitalia despite Industry Minister Carlo Calenda's statement that the airline has been badly managed, President Luca de Montezemolo said Thursday. Stressing that it was a "constructive phase", he said management was open to talks with unions, saying "we are in the same boat". It was too early to say how many lay-offs there would be under a new business plan. "We'll have to talk to the unions on the basis of the business plan," he said. The struggling Italian flag-carrier is set for painful restructuring under the upcoming business plan, to be agreed with shareholder Etihad Airways.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Arresto Mantineo, il video della questura

Arresto Mantineo, il video della questura

Previsti altri 10 giorni di freddo e neve

Previsti altri 10 giorni di freddo e neve

Fermo non convalidato, ma resta in carcere

Fermo non convalidato, ma resta in carcere

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive