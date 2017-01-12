Alitalia has been 'badly managed' - Calenda (2)

Rome

No redundancy announcements without plan says minister

Rome, January 12 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Thursday that Alitalia "has been badly managed" when asked about the possibility of redundancies at the Italian airline. "It's a totally private company that has significant management problems," Calenda told Radio Anch'io. "There's no question of talking about redundances without an industrial plan. No company can save itself without an industrial plan". The government on Monday asked Alitalia to present a "detailed business plan shared by shareholders, banks and creditor financial institutions in the next few weeks". The statement came after a meeting at the industry ministry aimed at relaunching the flagging airline and averting job losses. Union sources said last month that the former flag carrier may be planning to cut at least 1,500 jobs, although CEO Cramer Ball denied this. Alitalia was rescued after Etihad Airways of the UAE bought a 49% stake with a deal reached in 2014. The company has continued to make losses since though.

