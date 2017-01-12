Record for 2-euro cinema promotion

Rome, January 12 - A promotional drive setting cinema ticket prices at just two euros every second Wednesday of the month yesterday set a record since its launch in September, with 1.13 million tickets sold. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini haield the success of the Cinema2Day initiative, promoted by his ministry with cinema sector bodies. "It's a great success, and the demonstration that Italians are returning to live the magic of the cinema," he said.