Rome

Record for 2-euro cinema promotion

Cinema2Day 'great success' says culture minister Franceschini

Record for 2-euro cinema promotion

Rome, January 12 - A promotional drive setting cinema ticket prices at just two euros every second Wednesday of the month yesterday set a record since its launch in September, with 1.13 million tickets sold. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini haield the success of the Cinema2Day initiative, promoted by his ministry with cinema sector bodies. "It's a great success, and the demonstration that Italians are returning to live the magic of the cinema," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Arresto Mantineo, il video della questura

Arresto Mantineo, il video della questura

Previsti altri 10 giorni di freddo e neve

Previsti altri 10 giorni di freddo e neve

Fermo non convalidato, ma resta in carcere

Fermo non convalidato, ma resta in carcere

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive