ENAC suspends nine workers for alleged clocking-in fraud

Move follows judicial investigation on absenteeism

Rome, January 12 - Italian civil aviation authority ENAC on Thursday said it has suspended nine employees who have been placed under investigation by judicial authorities for an alleged clocking-in fraud. The director general of ENAC, Alessio Quarante, said in a statement that the workers are accused of "irregularities in clocking in and out of service" and that they have been suspended pending the investigation.

