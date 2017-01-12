ENAC suspends nine workers for alleged clocking-in fraud

Rome
12/01/2017
Rome, January 12 - Italian civil aviation authority ENAC on Thursday said it has suspended nine employees who have been placed under investigation by judicial authorities for an alleged clocking-in fraud. The director general of ENAC, Alessio Quarante, said in a statement that the workers are accused of "irregularities in clocking in and out of service" and that they have been suspended pending the investigation.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online