Break-in at 'floor-treament' hospital (2)

Nola (Naples), January 12 - A break-in was reported Thursday morning in the administrative offices of a hospital in Nola, near Naples, at the center of a controversy after a patient this week posted onto Facebook photos of people being treated on the floor of the ER. Someone entered through a window into the office of the hospital's health director, who has been suspended following the report, although it is still unclear whether something is missing, investigators said. Carabinieri police are investigating the incident and have sealed the offices to check whether objects or documents have been stolen from the Santa Maria della Pietà hospital. On Monday, three doctors were suspended by the local ASL health authority over the fact that patients were treated on the floor due to a lack of beds and stretchers. The suspended doctors are hospital health director, Andreo De Stefano, the head of the emergency ward, Andrea Manzi, and the head of emergency medicine, Felice Avella - pending the result of an internal inquiry into the case. The picture published on Facebook showed two patients lying on blankets on the floor as a doctor treated one of them, kneeling down and with his jacket on as the heating was reportedly not working properly during the weekend. The photo went viral, prompting several comments by people who claimed they were treated under similar conditions at the hospital.