Prosecutor requests nine-month term for Fitch analyst

Bari
12/01/2017
Bari, January 12 - A prosecutor in the southern city of Trani on Thursday requested that a court sentence David Riley, an analyst for the Fitch agency, to nine months in jail for alleged market manipulation linked to Italy's sovereign rating. The prosecutor also requested that Riley, the head of sovereign rating at the time of the alleged wrongdoing, be ordered to pay a 16,000-euro fine.
Le altre notizie
